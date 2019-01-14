Parts Counter Trainee

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a full time Parts Counter Trainee to join our Parts Team! This is permanent entry-level position that can get your foot in the door of the automotive industry!

Duties:

• Assisting customers with automotive parts cataloging, processing orders and returns while following policies and procedures

• Demonstrate a positive and helpful attitude while helping customers.

• Accurately provide customer with correct information regarding orders, availability and delivery times

• Operate electronic catalog and ordering system to process customer’s orders in an efficient manner

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

•High School Diploma/GED equivalent.

•Basic knowledge of Automotive parts

•Basic computer knowledge

•Good attendance/reliability

Contact Information:

jobs@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=10399&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C