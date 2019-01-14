Pilot in Fatal Plane Crash Identified as Sioux Falls Man

McCook County, S.D – McCook County Emergency Manager Brad Stiefvater has identified the pilot killed in a Sunday afternoon plane crash as Comet Henry Haraldson, 69, of Sioux Falls.

Authorities say Haraldson suffered an unknown medical emergency mid-flight.

His single-engine 1976 PIPER PA-28-181 went down in a field near Salem around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

Radio transmission from air traffic controllers indicate Haraldson had taken off from an airport in Mitchell, it is not know where his final destination was.

Haraldson radioed to controllers that he was suffering from a medical emergency, and was unable to control the plane. They can be heard offering medical advice and asking Haraldson to find a large county road or field to land the plane, but eventually lost contact with the pilot.

Haraldson is believed to have been the only person on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted, however several employees have been furloughed due to the government shutdown.

Stiefvater says the wreckage was collected by McCook County authorities and will be held in a county building.