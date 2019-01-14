Red Cross Issues Emergency Call for Blood Donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood donations after a shortfall of donations during the holidays.

The Red Cross says they collected 27,000 fewer donations during Christmas and New Year’s. They say they are less than a three day supply of most blood types. Typically, the Red Cross has a five day supply to meet needs during emergencies and for daily hospital needs.

You can donate by using the Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, by calling 1-800-733-2767, or by participating in any of these upcoming donation opportunities through February 15th.

FLANDREAU

1/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., William F. Janklow Community Center, 802 W. Community Drive

SIOUX FALLS

1/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Western Mall, 2101 W. 41st

1/17/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., TSP, 1112 N. West Ave.

1/18/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hillcrest Church, 4301 E. 26th St.

BRANDON

1/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brandon Lutheran Church, 600 E. Holly Blvd.

BIG STONE CITY

1/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Big Stone City Community Center, 400 Washington Ave.

WATERTOWN

1/29/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Elks Lodge # 838, 600 W. Kemp Ave.

1/30/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Elks Lodge # 838, 600 W. Kemp Ave.

ARLINGTON

2/6/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Arlington High School, 306 S. Main

BROOKINGS