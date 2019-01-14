Skilled Skid Loader Operator

Nielson Construction

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

We are Looking for the BEST OF THE BEST to fill our team.

This person will do final grade dirt work, operate a skid loader with the possibility of running a pay loader and excavator. Safely operate heavy equipment of various sizes and weights used in hauling dirt, digging, backfilling and final grades of various construction projects. Report any problems to the Foreman. Follow directions from supervisor as to daily tasks and expectations for each specific job site/project. Perform minor servicing/maintenance of equipment. The selected candidate will be required to work in a team environment. Reports to Excavation Foreman.

Operations Expectations:

This employee will be able to operate commercial vehicles to include trucks and trailers. Must have skid loader, payloader and excavator experience. Other heavy equipment as needed

Top pay for experience and the BEST candidates of $16 to $20 depending on Experience!

• Health Insurance

• 401K

• Dental

• Vision

• AFLAC

• Holiday/ Vacation Pay

• Year-Round work

• No Overnight travel, you will be home every night

• Unlimited growth potential within our company

Job Requirements:

• Must have valid Class A CDL/valid driver’s license

• 3-5 years’ experience running equipment

• Strong understanding of heavy equipment and minor maintenance

• Have the ability to read, understand construction drainage plans

• Great communication skills

• Maintain accurate timecards and paperwork

• Must be dependable, with minimal time off

• Able to work overtime

• Maintain a strict attitude towards safety and company policy

Contact Information:

Call Ashley at 605.767.3500 or email: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

www.nielsonconstruction.net/careers/