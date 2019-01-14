Suspect In Kidnapping, Homicides Due in Court

MADISON, Wis. – Defense lawyers for the man suspected of fatally shooting a Wisconsin couple and kidnapping their daughter say they believe he can get a fair trial, but they’re not sure where.

Jake Patterson is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Investigators believe he broke into James and Denise Closs’ home near Barron on Oct. 15, killed the couple and abducted their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme Closs. Jayme was missing for nearly three months before she escaped from a cabin in Gordon late last week. She told investigators Patterson had been holding her against her will.

Public defenders Charles Glynn and Richard Jones say it’s been an emotional time for the community of Barron, and they understand the pain the case has generated.

It’s unclear how Patterson became aware of Jayme, and authorities have found no evidence of any interactions between them. Charging documents released Monday could shed more light on the case.