Tea Titans Improve to 10-1 With Impressive Win Over Roncalli

TEA, SD… The Tea Area Titans looked to improve to 10-1 Monday night when they hosted a very good Aberdeen Roncalli team that was sporting a 6-2 record. But it was all Titans led by their dynamic duo of Noah Freidel and Justin Hohn. They led by 12 at the half when Isaac Van Orman nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. But the Titans took over after intermission and went on to win 77-47.