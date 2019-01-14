Trump Birth Control Rules Blocked Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A federal judge in Philadelphia is imposing a nationwide injunction on new Trump administration rules that allowed more employers to opt out of providing women with no-cost birth control.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone issued the injunction Monday, stopping the government from enforcing rules scheduled to take effect imminently.

In her order, Beetlestone says states should be protected from the potential harm from the rule, which could include people losing contraceptive coverage and seeking state services.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who sued, calls the ruling a victory for the health and economic independence of women.

A federal judge in California on Sunday blocked the rules 13 states and Washington, D.C.