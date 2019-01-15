41st Lewis Drug Pro-Am Brings World’s Best to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS – The 41st Annual Lewis Drug Pro/Am, the longest-running racquetball tournament in the country, returns to Sioux Falls health clubs on January 17-20, 2019.

18 of the top 20 pros of the men’s professional International Racquetball Tour (IRT) will compete on two “stadium” courts at the Sioux Falls Family YMCA, 220 South Minnesota Ave. in downtown Sioux Falls. Athletes will compete for up to $30,000 in cash and prizes. All matches throughout the weekend are FREE to the general public.

The IRT pro division will consist of #1 ranked Alejandro Landa, as well as Rocky Carson III, Kane Waselenchuk, Daniel De La Rosa, Alvaro Beltran, Samuel Murray, Andree Parrilla, Jose Diaz, Mario Mercado, Jansen Allen, Jake Bredenbeck, Charles Pratt, Adam Manilla, Thomas Carter, Felipe Camacho, Rodrigo Montoya, Robert Collins and Gerardo Franco. This pro/am tournament brings together professional and amateur players from 19 US states and 4 countries to compete before local spectators and more than 100,000 online viewers from around the world at IRTNetwork.com.

“We are extremely excited, honored and humbled to host this year a field of players second only to the US Open. It’s very exciting for this all to come together on the 41st year of this amazing tournament. Sioux Falls will be treated to the fastest, most athletic and exciting sport in the world,” said Tournament Director Mark Gibbs.