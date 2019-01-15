A Closer Look at Senate Bill 49: Transgender Student Athletes

PIERRE, S.D. – Under the current South Dakota High School Activities Association policy, transgender student athletes are able to request to play on a sports team that matches their gender identity, which is not always the gender listed on their birth certificates.

One state lawmaker wants to change that.

“Because I think fair competition is extremely important,” said Republican State Senator Jim Bolin.

Senator Bolin, of Canton, is the prime sponsor of Senate Bill 49.

If approved, it would void current policy and require students to play on sports teams that coincide with the gender printed on their birth certificate.

“We’ve spent years and years and years building up girls athletics, and the current policy of the activities association will allow those who are chromosomally male to potentially play on a team designated for girls,” said Sen. Bolin. “I think the policy is wrong.”

His bill has drawn public opposition from the American Civil Liberties union of South Dakota.

"The people who this bill directly impacts, the transgender kids, feel that this legislation is discriminatory and hurtful. So I would just encourage our legislators and community members to

Officials with the South Dakota High School activities association say they see a “very small” number of transgender student requests each year and at any time, a school could have proposed changes to the current policy, but none have.

“Our job is to represent our member schools and that’s what we did with this policy,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos. “So we feel it’s our job as an association to defend this policy that our association our member schools asked us to put together.”

The bill has been sent to the senate education committee to consider.

The policy would not apply to students who want to play a sport that only has one gendered team.

For example, girls could still play high school football, and boys could still join the dance team.