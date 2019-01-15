Construction Crew “Raises the Roof” on New Falls Park Venue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Falls Park will look a little different next time you drive through the main entrance.

It’s time to “the raise the roof” on the Levitt Shell construction project. Construction crews raised the first support beam for the curved canopy Tuesday afternoon.

The beam is 78 feet long and weighs a whopping 10,000 pounds.

The city is hoping that this public-private project will attract tourists to downtown.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” said Mike Patten, a park development specialist for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation. “One of the main design components of the project itself is the roof. It’s curved and its inspiration is the adjacent big Sioux River, [and] the flowing waves that go with that.”

The next steps are finishing the roof and the interior by April.

The Levitt Shell will be a performance venue. Organizers say the first performer is a secret for now, but they’re hoping the show will happen in June.