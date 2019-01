Defense is the Key for Jackrabbit Men

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU men travel to Grand Forks Wednesday to play the Fighting Hawks. It’s easy to see what triggers their success when you look at their schedule. The only conference lss came at Fort Wayne when they gave up 104 points. In their conference victories, 66 is the most they have allowed. TJ Otzelberger knows it’s that end of the floor that leads to easy buckets at the other end and wins as a result.