FBI Investigating Federal Officer-Involved Shooting Near White Lake

The FBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on Interstate 90 near White Lake.

Details are limited at this time due to the early stages of the investigation. FBI Public Affairs Officer Kevin Smith says the shooting happened Sunday night around eight near the eastbound White Lake rest area.

Smith says the shooting involved a federal officer. He did not release why federal officers were in the area or whether the deceased person was under investigation.