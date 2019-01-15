Former Sioux Falls Ford Lot Becoming Retail Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A property that’s been in a transition period on one of Sioux Falls’ busiest roads will soon become a retail center.

Design work is expected to start this year at the former Sioux Falls Ford property on West 41st St. Autos on the Mall is currently in the space.

Lloyd Companies announced Tuesday that their new project called Empire Place could feature shops, hotel space and restaurants. The company says it just makes sense to build in an area with such high traffic flow.

“It’s a really exciting new development project. We really see that site as probably the best retail property in the state with visibility, exposure, traffic count, co-tendency, flow, so really the opportunity is endless,” says Raquel Blount Lloyd Companies VP.

Construction won’t begin at Empire Place” until 2020, but the businesses in the development are expected to open later that year.