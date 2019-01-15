House Rejects Democratic-Sponsored Bill to Reopen Government

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has rejected a Democratic-sponsored bill to reopen the federal government though Feb. 1.

The bill is one of two that Democrats proposed this week to end the partial government shutdown that began Dec. 22. The second bill would reopen federal agencies through Feb. 28.

The House voted 237-187 in favor of the bill, but the measure failed because it did not have the required two-thirds support.

House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey says the shutdown is creating pain and misery for families, businesses and communities across the U.S.

The New York Democrat says the Democratic bills would end the shutdown while allowing time for bipartisan talks on border security.