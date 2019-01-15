Mixed-Use Parking Ramp on Schedule for Completion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — In downtown Sioux Falls the new hotel and parking ramp project is on schedule to be completed in 2020. The city says the project is going to break a record in the state.

The Village on the River mixed-use development will include 525 public parking spaces and two hotels. It’s a 15 story building that will exceed 190 ft. making it the tallest building in South Dakota.

The city broke ground on the project last May. City officials expect a lot of the construction work to happen this summer.

“Well they should know the project is continuing as planned and we’ve certainly got some great updated renderings showing how it’s increased in size and scope, so within the next 11 months you’ll really see this building come to the full size that it will be,” says Matt Nelson, Public Parking Facilities Manager.

The city’s next update on the project will come around April.