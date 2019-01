No Injuries in Ellsworth City Hall Fire

ELLSWORTH, M.N. – Authorities responded to a fire at Ellsworth, Minnesota City Hall this morning.

Mayor Tasha Domeyer says the call came in at around 6:15 this morning. She confirms no one was in the building at the time and that there was no injuries.

The Ellsworth Fire Chief says the building is a total loss.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest information.