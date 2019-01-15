OG Sweeps Yankton, BV and SFC Girls Also Victorious Tuesday Night

OG Sweeps Yankton, BV and SFC Girls Also Victorious Tuesday Night

SIOUX FALLS & HARRISBURG, SD… Tuesday night featured several big games in high school basketball. On the boys side, 2nd-ranked Yankton took an early lead at O’Gorman as sophomore sensation Matthew Mors led both teams with 28 points. But the Knights rallied to take the lead in the 4th quarter on a Luke Ronsiek bucket and he followed that up with a 3 as the Knights pulled off the upset 55-51. The OG girls were also led by a Ronsiek, Creighton-bound Emma in the 55-49 win over the Gazelles as the top team in “AA” improved to 8-1.

In Harrisburg it was the #2 Tigers against the #3 Lynx of Brandon Valley and the visitors prevailed in a thriller 41-40. And SF Christian’s girls improved to 7-4 and dropped Clark/Willow lake to 8-3 with a 66-44 win on the Chargers home floor.