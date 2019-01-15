Rep. Steve King Urged to Leave Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) – The No. 3 House Republican is suggesting that Rep. Steve King leave Congress over his remarks about white supremacy.

Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney on Tuesday said of King, “I think he should find another line of work.”

Republican leaders have made serving in Congress uncomfortable for King over his remarks in the New York Times last week questioning how white supremacy and white nationalism became offensive terms. House and Senate leaders condemned the remarks, and GOP leaders moved this week to deny him any committee assignments.

Republican leaders noted that King has for years made racially insensitive remarks. Cheney said the most recent ones are “absolutely abhorrent. It’s racist. We do not support it or agree with it.”

The nine-term Iowa congressman says he’s advocating for Western civilization, not racism.