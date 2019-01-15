Twins Young Pitchers Are Optimistic For Season

Mark Ovenden,
SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Twins Winter Caravan stopped in Sioux Falls Monday night at the Elmen Center. And for Trevor Hildenberger and Stephen Gonsalves it was a chance to share their thoughts on the up-coming season for the Twins who’s made some big moves to sign power bats in the off-season. Hildenberger feels his team will be motivated after a disappointing 2018 after the team had finished strong the previous season. And Gonsalves feels he’s one of several good young arms that will contribute.

