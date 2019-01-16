Christensen Talks About Strength of GPAC

MITCHELL, SD… Wednesday night features a great match-up in Orange City between #1 DWU and #3 Northwestern in women’s basketball. But that’s nothing new for the GPAC. Twice the nation’s premier conference has sent all four teams to the NAIA semi-finals in Sioux City. And as evidenced by this game, the league is once again very strong. So why is it that this conference is always so good? Tigers head coach Jason Christensen thinks it’s recruiting really good Midwestern girls who love their basketball.