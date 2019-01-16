City Council Lifts Drone Restrictions Over City Parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There’s good news for drone pilots with a knack for filming Sioux Falls scenery from above.

The city council has lifted restrictions on drones flying over city parks. The city’s drone ordinance was out of compliance with the FAA, which has the ultimate authority on where drones can fly.

Hobbyist and commercial drone pilots will soon be allowed to take flight over city parks. However, there are still restrictions on flying over private lands and personal property. And drones are never allowed within a certain radius of the airport, even with a city park nearby.

“That is a no drone fly zone, for the obvious reason of public safety. So we want people to be mindful of going to the FAA website, making sure you know the rules, and are following those for the safety of all,” said city council member Christine Erickson.

There are still restrictions when it comes to flying a drone over large groups of people, such as JazzFest or Pride. Those flights will need FAA approval.