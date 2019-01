ShopKo to Close Both Sioux Falls Locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – ShopKo continues to close stores throughout South Dakota, including Sioux Falls.

A spokeswoman with the retail chain confirms that both Sioux Falls locations are closing, after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Both locations are expected to close April 15.

this makes seven store closures in South Dakota slated for this year. Despite today’s filing, the Chamberlin ShopKo is expected to remain open.