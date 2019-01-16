Skyforce Rally Past Iowa 133-122

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (19-10) won their fourth game in five tries with a 133-122 victory over Midwest Division opponent Iowa Wolves (9-18) on Wednesday evening at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Wolves got off to a hot start, as they sunk the Skyforce into a 25-5 hole late in the first quarter. Sioux Falls shot just 21.7 percent from the field in the first period and trailed by 15 points heading into the second period.

The Skyforce bench (75 points) provided a much-needed spark in the offense. Led by Briante Weber (season-high 28 points), the bench unit was able to score 28 of the team’s 40 points in the second period. Canyon Berry (28 points) scored 17 points in the first half to lead all scorers. Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (21 points, 6-10 3PA) added 14 points in the first half.

Rodney Purvis (23 points, seven rebounds, five assists) helped spearhead a 14-3 run for Sioux Falls to start the third quarter. Charles Cooke (17 points) continued his steady offensive onslaught with 12 points in the third quarter. The Wolves closed the third quarter on a 27-16 run, which cut the Skyforce lead to just seven points.

Iowa pressured Sioux Falls in the fourth quarter, as Darius Johnson-Odom (29 points, six rebounds) scored 13 points in the final period. Bubu Palo (18 points) and Weber combined for 17 fourth-quarter points to fend off any chances of a Wolves comeback.

Raphiael Putney (20 points, 10 rebounds) tallied his tenth double-double of the season. Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player Jared Terrell had 19 points and seven boards.

Sioux Falls looks to stay undefeated against the Eastern Conference on Saturday versus the Windy City Bulls (14-13) at the Sanford Pentagon at 7:00pm, while Iowa looks to bounce back on the road at Oklahoma City (20-8) in another Midwest Division showdown on Thursday at 7:00pm.