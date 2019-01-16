Weekend Anchor

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD, has a rare and exciting weekend anchor opportunity. We are looking for an experienced broadcast journalist to anchor our weekend news and report three days a week. The successful candidate must have a track record of showing leadership in the newsroom, excellent news judgment and strong broadcast writing skills to produce a quality product that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to KDLT viewers on-air and on our digital platforms. The weekend anchor is responsible for producing and anchoring four weekend newscasts as well as reporting local news stories, doing compelling live shots, posting stories online and on social media, and enterprising story ideas viewers can only see on KDLT. We need someone who wants to be involved in the community, is passionate about their work, and enjoys being part of a team. KDLT is a multi-platform news room and qualified candidates will excel in traditional television story telling as well as social media innovation. A competitive news junkie with a passion for digital content and social media will thrive in this position. A Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and at least one year of newsroom experience is required. Shooting, writing and editing are an essential skill-set for this position.

Qualifications Include:

Bachelor’s degree in television, communication or journalism related field is required

2 years’ experience as a reporter/MMJ and/or anchor is required

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment is required

Experience with media platforms including web, mobile and social networks is required

Excellent broadcast writing experience is a must

Exceptional anchoring and reporting skills in addition to strong shooting and editing skills are a must.

Experience with ENPS newsroom software a plus

Editorial leadership skills and experience guiding, directing and motivating others

Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, and clear enunciation

Strong initiative, attention to detail, and advanced ethical decision-making skills required

Ability to tell complicated stories with “live ability” required

Must possess a strong understanding of daily newscast content and work in conjunction with producers to develop a dynamic product

Excellent news judgment with expansive knowledge of local/national current events, history, newsmakers, and issues.

Please send cover letter, resume, and a link to work samples to:

Dana Benson

Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.

dbenson@kvrr.com

-or-

Dana Benson

Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.

KDLT-TV

3600 S. Westport Ave

Sioux Falls, SD, 57106