Authorities Release Suspect’s Name in Eagle Butte Fatal Shooting

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. – Authorities have released the name of a person wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting on Cheyenne River Reservation.

Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Dante Tyrone Jimi Johnson. They believe he may have information about the shooting death of 24-year-old Marcus Antonio last Sunday.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.