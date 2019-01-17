Career Consultant

Advanced Inc.

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Advanced is seeking a competitive and professional Healthcare Recruiter/Career Consultant in our Sioux Falls, SD office!

Build relationships with qualified therapists and nurses for nationwide contract opportunities

Execute outbound calls to potential and existing clinicians to effectively build a strong pipeline (yes that means calling people who haven’t contacted you first)!

Educate prospects on benefits of travel therapy opportunities

Use persuasive sales ability and rapport management skills

Exceed sales goals while delivering exceptional support to travelers

Avoid shortsighted opposition, and always goes above and beyond

Job Requirements:

Financially driven, energetic, confident go-getter who can maintain integrity.

An intelligent speaker, writer, and communicate with highly educated professionals.

Sales minded, Closers wanted! (You firmly believe that metrics are your friend)

Organized and have strong attention to detail.

A positive team player with an upbeat attitude.

Tech-savvy- utilizing a CRM and sourcing qualified candidates.

Not afraid to call a stranger and offer them the career of a lifetime.

Contact Information:

Kaila Gillespie

Corporate Recruiter

605-789-2706

kgillespie@gowithadvanced.com

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://gowithadvanced.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=36