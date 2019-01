Coyote Men Lose Heartbreaker at Oral Roberts

TULSA, OK… The South Dakota men trailed by as many as 15 points in the second half before mounting a serious comeback. Stanley Umude led the way with 21 points and Tyler Peterson had 20 as USD pulled to within 77-74 in the final second. Umude’s game-tying 3-point attempt hit the front iron and the Coyotes fell to 8-10 overall and 2-3 in Summit League player. Cody Kelley also had 14 points.