Lincoln Girls Win at BV, Brookings Boys at Washington

BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS, SD… It was a good night to be a road team in high school basketball Morgan Hansen had 24 points as the Lincoln Patriots went to Brandon Valley and beat the #3 Lynx 51-43. And at the Washington gym, the Bobcats of Brookings out-lasted the home team 62-58 in a back and forth game. Jay Wilber lead the Bobcats with 16 as 4 players were in double figures. Carter Shields had 19 for the Warriors.