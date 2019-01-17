Mitchell CTE Students Prepare For ProStart Invitational

MITCHELL, S.D. – It’s safe to say culinary students at the Mitchell CTE Academy know their way around the kitchen.

In 2018 the group took home top honors in the ‘culinary division’ at the South Dakota ProStart Invitational. ProStart is a nationwide, two year program for high school students that sharpens culinary skills are prepares them for a career in culinary arts.

Schools from all around the state compete in the invitational every year. Students are required to create a three course meal in 60 minutes or less, and present their creations to a panel of judges.

KDLT News Today took a trip to find out more in this edition of ‘School Zone.’