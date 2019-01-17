North Dakota Leaders Unveil Oil Tax-Sharing Deal With Tribe

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota Republican legislative leaders have introduced a bill that aims to end a longstanding disagreement over shared revenues on the oil-rich Fort Berthold Indian reservation.

The bill unveiled Thursday reworks a tax-sharing agreement that favors the Three Affiliated Tribes on the reservation that accounts for about a fifth of the state’s oil production.

The legislation is the result of nearly two years of negotiations between tribal leaders, Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, legislative leaders, the state tax department and industry officials.

Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox and Burgum say they support the legislation.

The state Tax Department estimates the tribes will gain an additional $33 million in revenue over the next two-year budget cycle under the legislation.