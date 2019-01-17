Ranchers: Government Shutdown Restricts Cattle Transactions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Some South Dakota ranchers say the partial government shutdown is stalling cattle sales because buyers can’t access their federal loans.

The Rapid City Journal reports that ranchers who have a loan through the Farm Service Agency need an agent to co-sign the check before it can be cashed or deposited.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue addressed the issue by announcing early Wednesday that roughly half of the nation’s FSA offices would open Thursday, Friday and Tuesday, including 25 offices in South Dakota. But the ranchers contend all the problems caused by the shutdown won’t be rectified in a few days.

They’re still required to pay off the 2018 operating loans before securing a new loan for 2019. Those services won’t be available during the brief availability.