Restaurant Claims They Appeared On Delivery Apps Without Permission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -With snowy weather on the way, it can be tempting to stay home and order-in. Food delivery apps offer convenience, but one Sioux Falls family business says these apps cause more of a headache.

It’s busy during lunch hour at The Keg Chicken, where they’ve been serving up warm chicken for 40 years. While employees are used to the hustle and bustle, one day, the Larsen family noticed that they were a little too busy.

“All the sudden we got all these to-go orders in our kitchen backing us up so bad and now we’re upsetting the customers,” said the owner, Vonnie Larsen.

Then, something else didn’t sit well.

“We started getting these carry-out orders, and my daughter noticed that they were using the same credit card number,” said Larsen.

That’s when The Keg staff learned they were listed on Bite Squad and DoorDash, two online food-delivery services.

“We were put on there with our menu without any permission whatsoever,” said Larsen.

While this was news to The Keg, they were familiar with DoorDash and Bite Squad. Larsen says different food delivery apps have approached their business recently.

“This company came in, Bite Squad, and wanted us to join the company, and we kept telling them ‘no,’” said Larsen.

Larsen says she contacted the delivery services and fortunately, the apps removed The Keg as an option. However, the whole ordeal is another stressful situation the family wasn’t prepared for.

“It angers us at first because we didn’t give them permission,” said Larsen. “We don’t have control at that point and I just don’t understand how they can just do it. It can be frustrating, very frustrating.”

If want some of their finger-licking good chicken, you’ll have to dine-in or order carry-out.

KDLT reached out to both DoorDash and Bite Squad.

“If any restaurant does not wish to be listed, we will immediately remove them upon request,” said a representative from Bite Squad.

“For those not interested in being on DoorDash for any reason, we immediately remove them from the platform upon their request,” said a representative from DoorDash.