SDSU’s Seth Gross to Have Surgery

BROOKINGS, SD… South Dakota State national champion wrestler Seth Gross took to twitter Thursday to make the announcement that he is having surgery, ending his season. He’ll have surgery next Wednesday to fix a vertebrae issue that started in high school and developed further into his collegiate career. Gross is the Jackrabbits only national champion since making the jump to Division One and was the Big 12 Wrestler of the year last season. He plans to apply for a medical red-shirt with hopes of wrestling in the NCAA Tournament next year. Gross has the Olympics in his future plans and wants to be a world champion as well.