South Dakota Senate Panel Passes ‘Constitutional Carry’ Bill

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A Senate panel has advanced a measure that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit in South Dakota.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to send the bill to the full chamber.

It’s currently a misdemeanor for someone to carry a concealed pistol or to have one concealed in a vehicle without a permit. Senate President Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield, the bill’s sponsor, says people are being asked to “lease back” their constitutionally protected right to bear firearms.

South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association lobbyist Richard Tieszen says the group believes the limitations that exist today under the permit process are reasonable.

Former Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed a constitutional carry bill in 2017, but new Gov. Kristi Noem offered support for such a law during her campaign.