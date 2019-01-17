Switchboard Operator

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

This is a PRN position that will mainly cover the night shift, but could also help fill in during other times of need.

Answer incoming calls, greeting callers, providing information, transferring calls or taking messages as necessary. Operate communication systems, such as telephone, switchboard, intercom, two-way radio, or public address. Strives to complete assignments according to established quality measures. Demonstrates open, friendly, accepting, and supportive behaviors with team members. Takes personal ownership of and strives to meet assigned accountability expectations. Assists in the operation of day-to-day administrative transactions and systems.

Operates switchboard console in order to relay incoming, outgoing, and inter-office telephone calls. Performs various communication functions and other duties i.e. pocket pager system, special needs phones.

Operates on-call schedule for appropriate areas. Monitors various security and alarm panels and coordinates and launches all emergency calls and codes to the appropriate teams. Informs appropriate authorities of malfunctioning equipment. May be required to monitor, sort and deliver incoming mail. Works with all age groups when answering the switchboard. Operators must be able to communicate effectively with a wide variety of people and different age groups. Operators must be tactful and persistent, but have the ability to remain patient and calm. Must be able to make quick decisions and remain emotionally stable during crisis situations. Operators must have a clear and pleasant voice. Normal eye sight and hearing is essential. Legible writing, intermediate keyboarding and computer skills, and accuracy are important. Punctual and regular attendance is essential.

Job Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent required.

Must have at least one year of applicable experience. Two years previous customer service experience is preferred.

Contact Information:

Sanford Health Human Resources

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-673-0854

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/switchboard-operator-communications/1C53F66473434094A70FD08E9CBA7BA6/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE