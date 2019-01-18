UPDATE: Victim Identified In I-229 Fatal Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said Nikki Jones, 25, of Sioux Falls was pronounced dead at the scene on Interstate 229 near Benson Rd. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Previous story

One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

The names of the two people are not being released pending notification of family members. They were the only people involved in the crash.

A 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was northbound on Interstate 229 when it veered to the left, crossed the median and struck a southbound 2010 Buick Lucerne.

Pronounced dead at the scene was the 25-year-old female driver of the Cavalier. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 65-year-old female driver of the Buick Lucerne had to be extricated. She was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.