Augustana Women Hang On In Aberdeen While Northern State Men Cruise

Viking Women Win 75-66, Wolves Men Win 97-66

WOMEN’S GAME

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Coming off a pair of wins at home, the Augustana women’s basketball team hit the road and started the weekend with a 75-66 win over Northern State. The victory extended the Vikings win streak to four straight, and improved their record to 17-4 overall on the year and 9-2 in NSIC play. Northern State dropped to 8-9 this season and 5-6 in league action with the loss.

Friday’s barn burner started fast and never looked back. The Vikings got on the board just five seconds in as a Vishe’ Rabb euro step inside gave the Vikings their first two points in the game. Rabb went on to score a game-high 19 points along with six rebounds. Rabb was an efficient 7-of-11 from the floor and was 3-of-4 at the the free throw line. Her 19 points came along with two assists and two steals.

Five other Vikings reached double-digits – Abby Hora and Lynsey Prosser dropped 12 points, while Allie Walter tallied 11, Janelle Shiffler scored 11, and Camryn Hay had 10.

Walter’s 11 points is a new career high. Tonight, the senior was an impressive 4-of-5 from the field and went 2-of-2 from the charity stripe. Over the last two weekend, Walter has scored 18 points in a pair of wins.

The Vikings lead for 35 minutes (88%) of the game. Overall, Augustana shot 29-of-60 (48.3%) and held Northern State to 21-of-63 (33.3%).

The Vikings tenacious defense forced the Wolves into 17 turnovers in the game, including five in the first quarter alone and 11 in the first half. The Vikings scored 16 points off of the Wolves turnovers. Rabb, Hora, and Prosser each grabbed two steals in the contest.

Augustana led 40-32 at halftime, and used 48.1% percent shooting in the second half to hold off the Wolves. Although both sides scored 20 points in the final quarter, Augustana had sustained their early lead to hold on for the win.

The Wolves were led by Lexi Wadsworth with 19 points. She went 6-of-12 in 37 minutes of action.

Augustana now has a quick turnaround as they play MSU Moorhead (15-2, 11-0 NSIC) Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

MEN’S GAME

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Opening up their first NSIC North road trip of the season, the Augustana men’s basketball team started strong, but couldn’t continue their pace in a 97-66 loss to Northern State on Friday. Augustana moves to 11-6 (7-4 NSIC South), and Northern State is now 14-3 (10-1 NSIC North).

The Vikings were led offensively by Matt Cartwright, who once again had a strong night shooting the ball. The sophomore finished with game-high 20 points, including an efficient 8-of-12 from the field. Michael Schaefer also hit double-digits for Augustana, finishing with 11 points. Dylan Lebrun scored 7 points and led the team with 6 rebounds.

Augustana head coach Tom Billeter knows this game will serve as a growing experience down the road. “Northern State doesn’t make many mistakes, and they took advantage of ours,” Billeter said. “Unfortunately, we just had too many [mistakes] tonight.”

The story of Friday’s contest started with a strong start from Augustana, including a Cartwright straightaway three-pointer on the Vikings first possession. Schaefer got involved on the next two possessions, scoring off a hook shot inside and then scoring a tough bucket, plus a foul, in the paint. In the game’s opening minutes, Augustana took an 8-4 lead.

The Vikings continued to heat up on offense. LeBrun used a quick release to knock down a triple, and Cartwright followed with another three to make it a 16-8 Augustana lead. The Vikings started the night 6-8 from the field, including 3-3 from downtown.

Northern State answered with a 5-0 run, but Trevor Hanson responded with his first points of the evening. From there, Cartwright started to score at will. He came around a pair of screens and knocked down a pair of jumpers, and midway through the first, the sophomore already had 10 points on 4-4 shooting.

Augustana pushed their lead to 26-18 – their biggest of the night – but Northern State and Ian Smith charged back with an 8-0 run.

Both sides traded buckets to tie the game at 31, but an NSU 6-0 run gave the Wolves their biggest lead at 38-31.

The Vikings looked to finish the half strong as LeBrun and Jameson Bryan both scored inside, but Northern State continued to shred the nets at Wachs Arena. The Wolves shot 59 percent in the first half and closed the half on a 35-11 run. After 20 minutes, NSU led 54-38

Augustana shot 46 percent in the 1st half, led by Cartwright with 13 points and LeBrun with 7. Augustana did grab 13 boards, but 9 turnovers led to 15 first-half points for the Wolves.

A second-half team all season along, the Vikings started off the second half strong. Schaefer scored plus a foul, and following a 6-2 run, the Vikings had nearly cut the deficit to single digits.

However, the Wolves continued to answer from all over the court. Ian Smith and Parker Fox both scored for NSU, and midway through the second, Northern State had pushed their lead to 20 points.

A bright spot in the second half for the Vikings was their ability to show depth in the line. Both Beau Keeve and Tommy Jensen scored, marking 9-of-10 players who registered points for Augustana.

Although Augustana continued to battle, it wouldn’t be enough to cool down the hot-shooting Wolves. The Vikings’ Schaefer hit double-digits at 10 points, but NSU continued to answer as five Wolves scored 12 points or more.

Playing a career-high 17 minutes, Jensen finished with a career-best 5 points and 5 rebounds.

Fox led the Wolves with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ian Smith added 16 points for NSU. Northern State shot 54 percent (33-of-61) for the game, compared to 42 percent (23-of-54) for the Vikings. Northern State controlled the glass, finishing +10 (38-28) on the boards.

-Recaps Courtesy AU Athletics