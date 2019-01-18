Behind The Scenes: Sioux Falls Snow Crew

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Arlyn Groen is just starting his work day at noon: a 12-hour day.

“The twelve hours actually goes pretty quickly because you’re so concentrated on what you’re doing that don’t keep track of time,” said Groen. “Then the other shift comes in at midnight and goes until noon.”

Snow crews split Sioux Falls up into 20 sections, working together to plow the roads. Groen focuses on emergency routes.

“They’re pretty snow-covered and snow-packed,” said Groen.

It’s fitting considering he was a firefighter in Sioux Falls for 28 years. He’s kept busy since retiring from the fire rescue. Groen is a grandpa of seven.

“I got twin granddaughters,” said Groen. “They got grandpa right here (wrapped around my finger).”

“The hardest part? Yeah. Traffic. Give us lots of room. Stay back. It’s kind of crazy,” said Groen.

His craziest day was when he first started on the snow crew in 2009.

“It was the big blizzard over Christmas,” said Groen.

Of course, when there isn’t snow on the ground, Groen if off work for six months.

“I do what a retired guy’s supposed to do,” said Groen. “I sit in a boat and catch fish.”

For now, he’s busy keeping the snowy streets of Sioux Falls safe.