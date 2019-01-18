FBI Identifies Wisconsin Man In White Lake Officer-Involved Shooting

The FBI has identified a Wisconsin man killed during an officer involved shooting along Interstate 90 in South Dakota.

Authorities said Nathan Thoe, 34, from Hortonville, Wisc. was the subject of an ongoing federal investigation. He was known to be in and around the Pierre area for the past several months, according to the FBI.

Federal officers from multiple agencies tried to serve an arrest warrant on Thoe on the evening of January 13, however the FBI said Thoe was shot and killed during the arrest at the White Lake rest area.

Further details on the shooting are not available pending the outcome of the investigation.