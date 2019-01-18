It’s A Normal Day For Some Staff Members Throughout The Sioux Falls School District

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Usually during a snow day, kids like to go outside to build a snowman or teachers like to relax at home for the day. But this isn’t always the case for some staff members at schools across the viewing area.

Whenever Linda Miller hears the phrase “snow day,” these are some things that usually come to mind.

“No bathroom issues (laughing). No kids in the building (laughing),” says Custodial Engineer Linda Miller at J.F.K. Elementary School.

Linda has been a custodian for the past 11 years. According to the District, at least one custodian has to be present in the building during a snow day. From the few days the district has called off school, Linda remembers working.

Miller recalls, “Few years ago, we did have 3 days off because of an ice storm. But we were here digging out trees from frozen ice and clearing sidewalks.”

This is still a regular work day for Linda and other custodians. Just like that ice storm, Linda was clearing the parking lots and sidewalks. She feels like it’s her duty to the school and the community.

“As a homeowner and a walker, I like to have clean sidewalks to walk on because you’re walking and you’re not always paying attention,” says Miller.

Linda normally starts at 5 in the morning and her day doesn’t stop until 1 in the afternoon. So for Linda, snow days are “relaxing” and not as time restricted.

“Everything has a time limit. You know, you got breakfast that you have to clean up at a certain time,” says Miller. “You go do some of your other work, but then 10 o’clock you come in and start setting up the lunch room.”

Besides Linda, some teachers took advantage of the day to finish some work before they spend the rest of their day with family. It just goes to show you education really never has a day off.

Since there was no school today, the last day of school in the Sioux Falls School District will now be May 22nd instead of the 21st.