Jackrabbit Women Fluster Fighting Hawks

SDSU Wins At UND 66-48

GRAND FORKS, North Dakota-A 16-0 run in the first quarter proved to be the difference Friday night as the South Dakota State women’s basketball team defeated North Dakota 66-48 in Summit League action at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

The Jackrabbits improve to 13-6 overall and 5-1 in league play while the Fighting Hawks drop to 8-11 and 3-3.

Senior Macy Miller tallied a game-high 24 points, going 7 of 16 from the field and a perfect nine for nine of the free-throw line. Classmate Madison Guebert scored 13 points and was three of five from 3-point range. Junior Tagyn Larson netted 10 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Paiton Burckhard came off the bench for a career- and game-high nine boards.

UND was led by Lexi Klabo’s 17 points and nine rebounds.

The 16-0 run gave the Jacks a 16-2 lead at 4:29 in the opening quarter. Sophomore Tylee Irwin led the charge, scoring nine points. SDSU led 29-6 after the first 10 minutes. North Dakota’s six points were the second-fewest allowed by the Jackrabbits this season.

The teams traded baskets in the second quarter until the Fighting Hawks used a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 41-23 with 23 seconds left. Miller sank two free throws to give State a 43-23 lead at halftime. Miller had a game-high 13 points in the first half.

Miller, Guebert and Larson scored the first seven points of the third quarter to give the Jackrabbits their largest lead of the game, 50-23, at 8:29. The Fighting Hawks cut SDSU’s lead to 52-35 with a 7-0 run with 45 seconds left in the quarter. Miller and Larson combined for a 4-1 run to end the quarter leading 56-36.

Notes

Miller is now 230 points away from becoming The Summit League’s all-time leading scorer. She now has 2,048 career points

Guebert’s 13 points tonight move her within 18 points of seventh in career scoring at SDSU. She now has 1,604 career points.

The Jackrabbit have now held four opponents to 50-or-less points this season.

SDSU has held 280 foes to 60 points-or-less in head coach Aaron Johnston‘s tenure, boasting a 265-15 (.946) record.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the friendly confines of Frost Arena when it hosts North Dakota State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics

-Video Courtesy Midco SN