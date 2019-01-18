Lewis Pro/Am Tournament A Favorite Stop On IRT Tour

Championship Play This Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With the majority of their pros living in the sunny south or California, you wouldn’t think a visit to Sioux Falls during a snowpacalypse would be a favorite stop on the International Racquetball Tour.

To the contrary, the Lewis Pro/Am has been a long time must for pros on the tour long before it officially became a part of the IRT’s circuit.

The longest running tournament in the United States in it’s 41st year, the tournament has upped the ante in terms of prize money while continuing to give pros and amateurs alike an intimate setting that’s fun to be a part of.

The pro doubles championship is tomorrow with the pro singles final on Sunday. Click the link below for full schedules and brackets!

http://www.r2sports.com/website/event-website.asp?TID=30179