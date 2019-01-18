Sioux Falls & Mary Split Basketball Doubleheader

USF Men Win 77-72, Women Lose 70-63

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senior guard Trevon Evans scored 26 points to lead the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (13-4, 8-3 NSIC) to a fifth consecutive victory with a 77-72 victory over U-Mary (7-10, 4-7 NSIC) in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross-divisional matchup at the Stewart Center.

With the victory, the Cougars improved to 13-4 overall and stand 8-3 in lead play, which puts them in a tie for first in the NSIC South with Wayne State and Minnesota State. Both Wayne State (80-76 loss to MSU Moorhead) and Minnesota State (80-77 loss to Minnesota Duluth) lost in league play.

For the fifth time in six games, Evans scored 26 or more points to lead USF. A senior guard from Wichita, Kan., Evans made 4-of-6 from three-point range and 11-of-12 at the foul line while adding five rebounds and three assists. Evans has 12, 20-point games this season and 28 for his career. He now has 43 career double-digit scoring games with 21 straight dating to a year ago. With his point total, Evans surpassed 1,000 points for his career at USF.

Grinde, who reached double digits in points for a fifth time this year, hit 4-of-7 field goals and made 2-of-three shots from three-point range. USF, which had a 41-to-38 rebounds edge, had a game-high 11 boards from sophomore forward Austin Slater.

The Cougars hit 38 percent from the field on 19-of-50 shooting. They were also 8-of-19 from three-point range for 42.1 percent and 31-of-41 free throws for 75.6 percent.

U-Mary also had struggles from the field as they made 32.1 percent by making 18-of-56 from the field and 7-of-24 from three-point range. The Marauders also used the foul line to their advantage by making 29-of-36 charity tosses for 80.1 percent. U-Mary was led by Connor Hellebust and Tom Kubank with 15 points while guard Jaylan White added 12.

In a game that included eight lead changes and eight ties, USF and U-Mary were tied at 30 at halftime. The Cougars outscored the Marauders, 47-to-42 in the second half to earn their second straight win in the series.

GAME BREAKDOWN —

In the opening 20 minutes, the two teams finished tied at 30. The Cougars made just 9-of-29 field goals for 31 percent and hit just 3-of-10 from three-point range and 9-of-11 from the foul line. U-Mary, which had a 20-19 edge on the boards, hit 7-of-23 from the field for 30.4 percent. They were 3-of-11 from three-point range and hit 13-of-1 free throws. Evans had 11 points to lead the way for USF.

With two three pointers from Evans, the Cougars jumped to a 6-3 lead early in the first half. Later, U-Mary’s Hellebust hit a three pointer as the Marauders took a 10-8 lead. Drew Guebert’s lay-up at the 10:33 mark helped the Cougars to a 13-11 lead. However Matthew Kreklow had a pair of foul shots for an 18-16 lead. Then, two foul shots from White gave the Marauders a 22-18 lead with 6:28 to play. Aaron Rothermund scored five straight points as the Cougars took a 26-24 lead with 2:37 left in the first half. After another basket from Rothermund, USF led, 30-26, before U-Mary closed the half with a 4-0 run to forge a tie at 30-30.

In the opening minutes of the second half, USF scored five points for a 35-30 lead. However, the Marauders answered with nine straight points to take a 39-35 advantage at the 16:21 mark. Guebert hit a pair of foul shots with 14:43 to play as part of a 6-2 USF run and tie the game at 41. A three-pointer and jumper from Kubank gave U-Mary a 46-41 lead with just under 14 minutes left to play.

USF had the answer with a three-point play by Grinde and a Slater lay-up which tied the game at 46.

With 11:43 to play, Evans made a pair of free throws and Grinde canned a three as USF charged into a 51-46 advantage (11:15). The Cougars used the play of Evans, including a three-point field goal, to key a 13-7 run and push the lead to 64-53 with six minutes to play. After U-Mary cut the lead to eight on foul shots by Johnnie Turner, the Cougars had a three-pointer from Milan Sulic for a 67-56 lead with 4:46 left in the game.

Two foul shots from White helped the Marauders rebound and draw within 68-61 with 2:43 to play. But USF held U-Mary off as foul shots with 2:02 left by Guebert pushed the lead back to 10 (71-61) and safely put the game into the win column for the Cougars.

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team had a late rally fall short and dropped a 68-63 decision to University of Mary (10-4, 8-3 NSIC) in cross-division Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Basketball at the Stewart Center on Friday night.

USF was led by Kaely Hummel, who had 19 points and reached double digits in her career for the 54th time. Hummel, who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, made 8-of-13 field goals and both of her three pointers. She increased her career total to 962 career points.

Despite the loss, USF, which fell to 6-2 at home, remained in a third place tied with Wayne State in the NSIC at 6-5.

Aside from Hummel, Cougars also received 10 points from junior guard Mariah Szymanski, who added four assists and three rebounds. Also for USF, Anna Goodhope provided nine points and six rebounds while junior guard Augusta Thramer supplied eight points with five rebounds and two steals.

After shooting just 26.7 percent in the opening two quarters, USF made 18-of-30 shots for 60 percent in the second half and improved to 44.6 percent for the game on 25-of-56 shooting. USF made 3-of-9 from three-point range and converted 10-of-13 at the foul line.

U-Mar, which had a 35-25 rebound edge, was led by All-NSIC center Gabbie Bohl with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Coral Gillette added 16 points and made four three-pointers. The Marauders converted 23-of-46 from the field for 50 percent. But they doubled USF in made three-pointers by hitting 7-of-15 for 46.7 percent. At the foul line, U-Mary was 17-of-24 for 70.8 percent.

GAME BREAKDOWN —

After USF led 2-0 early, U-Mary took an 18-11 first quarter lead. With a 10-8 edge in the second quarter, the Marauders took a 28-19 lead to halftime. U-Mary, which led by as many as 16 points (1:12, 3rd quarter) built the lead to 49-37 with a 21-18 advantage in the third quarter. USF made their run in the fourth quarter, drawing as close as five (64-59,:28, 4th quarter). But despite shooting 61.1 percent (11-of-18) in the fourth quarter and outscoring U-Mary, 26-21, the deficit was too large to overcome.

U-Mary, which made five of opening seven shots, had a trio of three pointers from Coral Gillette and took a 14-5 lead over USF with 5:05 to play in the first quarter. With a drive and score from Goodhope, and a quarter-closing steal and basket by Thramer, USF cut the Marauders lead to 18-11 after the first quarter.

However, USF was outscored, 10-8 in the second quarter as U-Mary increased their lead to nine points (28-19). Hummel hit a mid-range jumper as the Cougars closed to 18-13 with 8:15 to play. U-Mary utilized Bohl’s inside play to take a 28-19 lead in the final minute and led by the margin at the break.

Bohl had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead U-Mary, which held a 22-10 edge in rebounds at the half. However, USF stayed close by forcing 10 turnovers and committing just four. The Cougars also had the edge at the foul line by making 5-of-6 free throws while U-Mary was 4-of-7 in the first half.

After a three-point play by Hummel, USF cut the lead to 28-22 with nine minutes to play in the third quarter. But U-Mary scored seven straight for a 35-22 advantage at the 8:02 mark. Hummel answered with a three and Szymanski made a lay-up to cut the lead to 35-27. Then, U-Mary had four straight points for a 39-27 lead. Szymanski scored on a driving lay-up with less than a second left in the quarter as USF trailed, 49-37, at the break.

In the fourth quarter, the Cougars made several runs at U-Mary and cut the lead to five points in the final minute. With 2:06 left, USF cut the lead to 61-54. With a foul shot from Gloria Mulumba, USF pulled within 62-55 with 42.1 seconds left and then recorded after a steal to cut the lead to 64-59 with 28.1 seconds left. However, USF, which had a 21-4 advantage with points in the paint in the fourth quarter, couldn’t draw any closer than five points.

Next for USF will be an NSIC matchup with Minot State at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Stewart Center.

-Recaps Courtesy USF Athletics