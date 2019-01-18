Sioux Falls Men Surging Within NSIC

Cougars Eye First NCAA Tournament Trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The University of Sioux Falls has been quick to adapt and succeed since moving to Division Two seven years ago.

The football and women’s basketball programs have each won NSIC titles and gone to the postseason, and this year the men’s basketball team thinks it might be their turn to break the playoff ice.

The Cougars are home tonight at 7:30 against Mary and again tomorrow against Minot State. Led by two of the league’s top six scorers in Trevon Evans and Drew Guebert, the Coo have won four straight and are just one game out of the top spot in the NSIC’s southern division.

They might also be in line for a return to the Top 25 for the first time in more than a month.

USF has plenty of depth to supplement Guebert and Evans and many of them have played together for several seasons, meaning they’re all in and focused on making history and the NCAA Tournament.