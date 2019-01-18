South Dakota Women Overcome Oral Roberts

Coyotes Win In Tulsa 76-72

TULSA, Okla.—The South Dakota duo of senior guard Allison Arens and junior guard Ciara Duffy led the way as the Coyotes rallied from a 10-point deficit to best Oral Roberts 76-72 inside the Mabee Center on Friday night.

There were 13 lead changes and five tie-ups in a back-and-forth contest between South Dakota (16-3, 4-1 Summit) and Oral Roberts (10-9, 3-3 Summit). Neither team led by more than five points entering the final frame, but a quick five points by the Golden Eagles to start the fourth period put the home team up 10.

South Dakota’s comeback ensued with a 19-3 run to flip the script. Duffy drilled the 3-pointer to put the Coyotes ahead 66-65 with 4:24 remaining. A pair of buckets by Duffy and Arens increased the lead to five with three minutes to play.

Ten of South Dakota’s 21 points-off turnovers came in the deciding frame.

Arens scored 12 of her season-high 26 points in the final quarter. She shot 56 percent (9-of-16) from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. Arens also moved into 15th on South Dakota’s all-time scoring list tonight.

Duffy added 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting for her seventh 20-point game of the season. The junior added four rebounds and three assists to her stat line. Junior forward Taylor Frederick recorded her fifth double-figure game of the season with 10 points and four rebounds.

Oral Roberts guard Lakota Beatty went off in the third period, knocking down 7-of-7 field-goal attempts with six 3-pointers. She scored 20 of her 27 points in the frame. Teammate Maya Mayberry joined her in double-digits with 17 points and five rebounds.

South Dakota made 43.9 percent (25-of-57) from the field with eight 3-pointers. Oral Roberts shot 46.3 percent (25-of-54) with 13 triples. The Coyotes made up the difference at the stripe, knocking down 18-of-22 free throws.

The Coyotes continue on the road with the next stop at Omaha on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. inside Baxter Arena in Nebraska.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics