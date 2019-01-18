South Dakota Women Overcome Oral Roberts

Coyotes Win In Tulsa 76-72
Zach Borg,
Share This:

TULSA, Okla.—The South Dakota duo of senior guard Allison Arens and junior guard Ciara Duffy led the way as the Coyotes rallied from a 10-point deficit to best Oral Roberts 76-72 inside the Mabee Center on Friday night.

 

There were 13 lead changes and five tie-ups in a back-and-forth contest between South Dakota (16-3, 4-1 Summit) and Oral Roberts (10-9, 3-3 Summit). Neither team led by more than five points entering the final frame, but a quick five points by the Golden Eagles to start the fourth period put the home team up 10.

 

South Dakota’s comeback ensued with a 19-3 run to flip the script. Duffy drilled the 3-pointer to put the Coyotes ahead 66-65 with 4:24 remaining. A pair of buckets by Duffy and Arens increased the lead to five with three minutes to play.

 

Ten of South Dakota’s 21 points-off turnovers came in the deciding frame.

 

Arens scored 12 of her season-high 26 points in the final quarter. She shot 56 percent (9-of-16) from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. Arens also moved into 15th on South Dakota’s all-time scoring list tonight.

 

Duffy added 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting for her seventh 20-point game of the season. The junior added four rebounds and three assists to her stat line. Junior forward Taylor Frederick recorded her fifth double-figure game of the season with 10 points and four rebounds.

 

Oral Roberts guard Lakota Beatty went off in the third period, knocking down 7-of-7 field-goal attempts with six 3-pointers. She scored 20 of her 27 points in the frame. Teammate Maya Mayberry joined her in double-digits with 17 points and five rebounds.

 

South Dakota made 43.9 percent (25-of-57) from the field with eight 3-pointers. Oral Roberts shot 46.3 percent (25-of-54) with 13 triples. The Coyotes made up the difference at the stripe, knocking down 18-of-22 free throws.

 

The Coyotes continue on the road with the next stop at Omaha on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. inside Baxter Arena in Nebraska.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – South Dakota, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , ,

Related Post

HIGHLIGHTS: SDSU and USD Women Pick Up Road Victor...
SDSU Women Win 8th Summit Title in 10 Years
This Time The Coyote Beats The Roadrunner
Coyote Women Cruise Past Bellevue

You Might Also Like