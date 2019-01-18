Stampede Stopped In Overtime At Fargo

Herd Lose 4-3

Fargo, ND—The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied twice to get to overtime and gain a point in the standings, but fell the in the final second to Fargo, 4-3. Trailing 3-2, Jami Krannila scored with 9.8 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and force overtime, but Fargo scored with under a second remaining in the overtime period to earn the extra point. The Stampede (20-9-4) are 4-0-1 in their last five games and 4-2-1 against the Force this season. The Herd topped Fargo 3-2 in regulation on Wednesday in Sioux Falls. Andrew Lee and Max Crozier also scored goals in the game for the Stamped while Jaxson Stauber stopped 25 shots in goal.

After a scoreless first period, things got going in the second. The Force grabbed the first goal of the game at 9:45 when Ben Meyers took a pass in the high slot and wristed a shot that beat the glove of Stampede goaltender Jaxson Stabuer to make it 1-0. It remained that way until 15:49 of the period when Fargo converted on a turnover behind the Stampede. A pass from behind the goal was a little too soft and was intercepted by Hank Crone who quickly sent a pass to the right of the goal to Meyers who scored his second of the night when he one-timed the puck into the upper right-hand corner of the net for a 2-0 advantage.

Two minutes later the teams were playing 4-on-4 and Andre Lee converted to get the Herd back into the game. Jami Krannila made the play happen from the left circle when he faked a shot and passed to the right circle for Lee who’s shot was first stopped, but knocked home the rebound to make it 2-1 at 17:41. Just over a minute later, while on the penalty kill, Sioux Falls struck again to tie the game. Max Crozier took the puck from the Stampede zone and skated through the neutral zone and into the Fargo end before wristed a shot from inside the right circle and past Fargo goaltender Ryan Bischel to make it a 2-2 game. Sioux Falls outshot the Force 15-7 in the period.

Fargo would regain the lead at 6:07 of the third period. Ben Meyers shot went wide of the net, but bounced hard of the end wall and to the side of the net where Hank Crone picked it up and wrapped it around into the net for a 3-2 advantage. The Stampede worked hard to battle back, but still trailed by a goal into the final minute of regulation. The Herd pulled Stauber for an extra attacker and sent the game into overtime with just under 10 seconds remaining on a goal from Jami Krannila. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov dug the puck out of the left circle and sent a pass into the high slot for Krannila who was able to grab the puck and wristed it perfectly into the upper right-hand corner of the net to send the game into overtime. The Stampede outshot Fargo 12-11 in the period.

The Force would benefit from a penalty call with 1:34 remaining in the overtime to go on a 4-on-3 advantage. They controlled the puck in the Stampede zone the entire time and just as it looked like they would get to a shootout, Libor Zabranksy lifted the puck into the net just as the clock was expiring to earn the victory and put an end to the Stampede’s four-game winning streak.

Sioux Falls outshot the Force 35-29 in the game and went 0-for-4 on the power play while Fargo finished the night 1-for-4

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede