Supporting Area Veterans with Military Carnival and Resource Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It’s likely that you or someone you know has a military connection. One Sioux Falls organization is hoping to better serve those who have served our country.

The Community Action for Veterans group hosted its first Military Family Carnival and resource fair Friday night. Events ranged from games to informational booths plus a talk by South Dakota’s new Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

There are more than 42,000 veterans living in the Sioux Empire. Organizers say it’s important that those in the military and their families know they are supported.

“From our perspective the military and veteran group is such a big group in the community. We’re hoping to start a discussion, so people can start talking about ways to support them not only during active deployment, but when they get home,” says Amy Baete Carnival Organizer.

Veterans and military members were able to find resources for family support services including counseling, job opportunities and child care. Organizers say they hope this will become an annual event.