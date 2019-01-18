USF Alum Kalen DeBoer Reportedly Heading To Indiana

Will Become Hoosiers Offensive Coordinator
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  Kalen DeBoer’s rise from NAIA national championship coach at Sioux Falls to coveted assistant coach in the FBS is set to reportedly continue in the Big Ten.

Indiana has reportedly hired the USF alum to be their offensive coordinator.  De Boer has been a rising star since leaving USF in 2009.  As OC at Fresno State over the last two years he inherited an a unit ranked 123rd total offense in the country and bumped them up to 30th.  This after taking Eastern Michigan from 123rd to 58th between 2014 and 2016.

Prior to that DeBoer went 67-3 at Sioux Falls in five seasons, winning 3 NAIA National Championships.

