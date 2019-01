Women’s March Moved Inside Due To Weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Due to the impending inclement weather, the Sioux Falls Women’s March has been moved inside.

The event will now be held in the Palisades Ballroom at the Downtown Holiday Inn City Centre. Organizers say the ballroom can hold around 700 people, but they’re inviting everyone to come out and show support.

The event begins tomorrow morning at 9.

It’s designed to celebrate South Dakota women and their success over the last year.