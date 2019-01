Hanson & Roncalli Win At 37th Hanson Boy’s Basketball Classic

Roncalli Edges Sioux Valley 82-81 While Hanson Beats Colome 47-44

MITCHELL, S.D. — The 37th Hanson Boy’s Basketball featured a plethora of fantastic matchups at the Corn Palace on Saturday afternoon in Mitchell. Click on the video viewer for highlights from Hanson’s 47-44 win over Colome and Aberdeen Roncalli’s 82-81 victory over Sioux Valley.